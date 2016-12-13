Crash reported in O’Fallon on I-64 exit ramp

Several first responders worked to clean an accident on an eastbound interstate exit ramp in O’Fallon around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said the crash was in the area of Interstate 64 and U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.
Injuries were reported as a result of the accident, but the extent of those injuries was unknown as of 9 a.m.
Emergency vehicles had cleared the roadways as of 9 a.m., and traffic was moving through the area.
The O’Fallon Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene.
Comments