Services set for 23-year-old who died in crash

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been set for 23-year-old Maurkeysha D. Belk of Belleville, who died in a single-car crash near Pontoon Beach early Saturday morning.
A visitation service will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at New Life Community Church, 1919 State St. in East St. Louis. A funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday at the same church. An interment service will be held privately. Serenity Memorial Chapel in Belleville is handling the arrangements.
GUEST BOOK: Maurkeysha D. Belk
Belk died in a car crash on Interstate 255 near Pontoon Beach. She lost control of her vehicle and slid into a ditch, Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said. The vehicle overturned and landed upside-down. Belk was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:11 a.m.
