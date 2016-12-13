One dead, one entrapped after police chase ends in St. Louis

A police pursuit that began in East St. Louis with gunfire ended in north St. Louis Tuesday morning after the fleeing vehicle collided with a semi-trailer, according to East St. Louis police.
One person is dead and one was entrapped following that pursuit, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.
The suspect in the chase was driving a stolen car, East St. Louis police said. Shots were reportedly fired on the Martin Luther King Bridge, according to Fox 2 news station, and the vehicle hit two bystanders, injuring one, before fleeing. The suspect might have also tried to run over a police officer.
The chase ended at approximately 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Carrie Avenue in north St. Louis.
