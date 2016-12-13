This is when you’ll need to get your Christmas gifts in the mail

Do you want to be sure Aunt Myrtle gets her new pajamas in time for Christmas Day? You should send them as soon as possible, although if you’re a procrastinator, you technically have until Dec. 23.
The U.S. Postal Service says their ultimate deadline for Christmas deliveries is Dec. 23, although they urge customers to send their packages before Dec. 15 to ensure timely delivery. Most Post Offices will be open Christmas Eve day, but check your local office to see what the hours are because many will close early. Post offices will be closed on Christmas Day and the day after, but Priority Mail Express will still be delivered Christmas Day and the day after, though regular mail will not be delivered on those days.
USPS deadlines
▪ Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground: Ground service for less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages.
▪ Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail: Service for standard-sized, single-piece envelopes and small packages weighing up to 13 ounces with delivery in three business days or less.
▪ Dec. 21 – Priority Mail: Domestic service in one, two or three business days based on where the package is mailed and where it’s being sent, variety of flat-rate options.
▪ Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express: Fastest domestic service, guaranteed overnight scheduled delivery to most locations. Some restrictions and exceptions apply. Priority Mail Express postage refund eligibility is adjusted for shipments mailed between Dec. 22 and Dec. 25.
The United Parcel Service, or UPS, also encourages customers to get those packages out the door sooner rather than later, but they will also take shipments up until Dec. 23 for pre-Christmas delivery. UPS does not pick up nor deliver packages on Christmas Day.
UPS deadlines
▪ Dec. 19 – Last day to ship via UPS 3-Day Select to be delivered before Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 23.
▪ Dec. 20 – 3-Day Select shipments picked up will be delivered after Christmas.
▪ Dec. 21 – Last day to ship all 2nd Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day on Friday, Dec. 23.
▪ Dec. 22 – Last day to ship all Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day for delivery on Friday, Dec. 23. This is also the last day to ship all 2nd Day Air packages to be delivered on Saturday, Dec. 24. Sender must select the Saturday Delivery option.
▪ Dec. 23 – Last day to ship all Next Day Air packages to be delivered before Christmas Day on Saturday, Dec. 24. Sender must select the Saturday Delivery option.
▪ Dec. 24 – Delivery of Worldwide Express, Next Day Air and 2nd Day Air packages processed and labeled for Saturday Delivery. Pickup service available for Air and international Air packages for regular Saturday pickup customers. On-Call Pickup service is available to all customers for UPS Air and international Air packages.
▪ Dec. 27 – Normal delivery and pickup service resumes.
FedEx information
Certain FedEx services will also deliver through Christmas Eve day, though extra fees apply, as with other last-minute delivery services. FedEx First Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight and FedEx 2Day will deliver on Dec. 24 for an extra $16 fee per package. The packages must be received by Friday, Dec. 23 for Saturday delivery. FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery will not deliver on Saturday, Dec. 24.
To determine when you need to send your package by using FedEx, check out their service map tool.
