December 13, 2016 2:59 PM

Metro-east man pleads not guilty to murder charge

By Kaitlyn Schwers

A 29-year-old East St. Louis man recently pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during an arraignment from the St. Clair County Jail.

Court records said Illinois State Police arrested Deangelo M. Robinson on Nov. 17, five days after he allegedly shot and killed a man identified as Kenneth C. Walton.

According to a felony indictment, police believe Robinson shot Walton during an armed robbery on Nov. 12. The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said Walton was a 24-year-old East St. Louis resident when he died.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge during an arraignment on Friday. He remained in the jail on Tuesday with bail set at $250,000.

A trial date had not yet been scheduled in the case.

