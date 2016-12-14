Freezing rain, snow in metro-east forecast

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. High in the lower 30s. Light wind in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low around 14. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Colder. Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the lower 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night...Cloudy. Chance of rain...Possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening...Then chance of rain after midnight. Low in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday...Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning...Then chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow in the afternoon. High in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday night...Blustery. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Low around 10.
Sunday and Sunday night...Much colder. Mostly clear. High around 16. Low around 6.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 20s.
Monday night and Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Low around 14. High in the lower 30s.
