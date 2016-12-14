Officer fires at suspect in stolen car in downtown St. Louis

St. Louis police were chasing a suspect in a vehicle that had been reported stolen early Wednesday morning. Police told St. Louis media that the officer fired at least one shot toward the suspect in the car, but the suspect got away after leaving the scene and abandoning the car in an alleyway.
No one was reported injured.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief Sam Dotson told reporters that the car had been stolen out of St. Louis County and was spotted around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Tucker Boulevard and Locust Avenue. Police were dispatched to the area, but the suspect fled in the car after seeing an officer in a patrol car, Dotson said.
The suspect allegedly drove forward, nearly hitting an officer who was getting out of the patrol car. That officer then fired one shot.
Police said they lost sight of the stolen car and it was found abandoned in north St. Louis after 9:20 a.m.
Police told KMOV that they were looking for surveillance video to help identify the suspect who fled from the car after a short pursuit.
