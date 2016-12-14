Agents find gun, heroin. Now a Centralia man is going to prison.

A 32-year-old Centralia man was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Tuesday after authorities found that he had a pistol in his home along with heroin, U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce said in a news release.
Boyce said Brandon Hoskins was charged after federal agents were searching for stolen firearms connected to a burglary at a farm and home supply store. Authorities were investigating in November 2014 after 39 guns were stolen along with a thousand rounds of ammunition from Buchheit, a store in Centralia. At the time, authorities believed evidence showed that two of the guns taken from the store were eventually transferred to Hoskins.
Agents went to Hoskins’ home on Dec. 5, 2014 to search for the stolen firearms and found a separate Glock pistol in his bedroom along with heroin, a drug log book and drug-packaging materials. Boyce said Hoskins told authorities that he kept a pistol for protection related to drug-dealing.
Hoskins pleaded guilty in August to possession of a firearm in connection to a drug offense. He was sentenced to five years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and serve three years of supervised release.
To this date, Boyce said Centralia Police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have identified the suspects from the store burglary and located 37 of the 39 stolen guns.
Anyone with knowledge of the remaining stolen guns or ammunition can contact local law enforcement.
