Firefighters contain structure fire near Belleville

Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9.
Megan Roseman is a Collinsville, Illinois fifth grade student working to increase autism awareness doing odd jobs for Collinsville residents to raise money to attend the Junior National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C.
The Meredith Home redevelopment intends to turn the art deco Hotel Belleville into senior apartments and commercial space, which combines its original use and later legacy as retirement home operated by the Belleville Catholic Diocese. This promotional video was created by the developers.
Candidates seeking mayor and other Belleville, IL, city offices were in line Monday morning to file as candidates. The city election is April 4. Incumbent Mayor Mark Eckert filed his candidate petitions and is being challenged for mayor by current City Clerk Dallas Cook.