Freezing temps continue; Rain, sleet, snow, bitter cold this weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Thursday...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the mid 20s. Northwest wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy. Low around 17. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Friday...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain...Possibly mixed with freezing rain and snow in the afternoon. High in the upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Low in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
Saturday...Blustery. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning...Then chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow... Freezing rain and sleet in the afternoon. High in the 40s. Temperature falling into the 20s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday night...Windy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 7.
Sunday...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. High around 14.
Sunday night...Very cold. Clear. Low around 4.
Monday and Monday night...Mostly clear. High in the mid 20s. Low around 14.
Tuesday and Tuesday night...Mostly clear. High in the upper 30s. Low in the mid 20s.
Wednesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 40s.
