Eagles will migrate to the metro-east soon. Here’s where you can see them.

As many as 1,000 bald eagles will make their way over to the metro-east this January as part of their annual winter migration, and to celebrate their return, the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Center along with the Audubon Center at Riverlands will hold the Alton-Audubon Eagle Festival.
The festival is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. The eagles’ nests can be found along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.
The Alton Visitor Center, at 200 Piasa St., will have a live eagle meet-and-greet and 45-minute shuttle tours for eagle watching. The tours cost $5 per person and shuttles will leave from the Audubon Center at Riverlands. Tour reservations can be made online at visitalton.com/shuttle. A list of eagle-watching hot spots is available in the 2017 Eagle Watcher’s Guide offered by the visitor center.
The Audubon Center at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, located at 301 Riverlands Way in West Alton, Mo., will also take part in the festival, featuring live regional birds of prey and additional family-friendly activities.
A block party is also set to happen during the day in downtown Alton with prizes, games and vendors.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the festival or eagle-watching in Alton, go to visitalton.com.
