BND to begin printing five other Southern Illinois newspapers

Starting this Sunday, the Belleville News-Democrat will begin handling the production work for five newspapers published by Paddock Publications Inc.
The BND will print, insert and truck the five-day-a-week papers in Marion, Eldorado, Harrisburg, Benton and Du Quoin.
Jay Tebbe, publisher and president of the BND, declined to release details regarding the contract with Paddock.
“We are excited to add this new partnership to our operation,” Tebbe said. “It’s a good opportunity to better utilize our existing equipment and to expand our commercial printing business.”
In addition to printing and distributing the Belleville News-Democrat seven days a week, the BND also delivers the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Barrons, Sunday Select and TV Week to homes in Southern Illinois.
The BND also publishes several community weekly publications including the O’Fallon Progress, Highland News Leader and the Command Post.
