South city Taco Bell robbed at gunpoint, police say

Police said a Taco Bell in south St. Louis was robbed Wednesday night. Officers pursued two armed suspects, and one was still on the run late Wednesday night.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police said two people stole a cash drawer at a Taco Bell in the 3500 block of South Grand Boulevard and ran away. One of the suspects pointed a gun at officers, prompting the police to fire shots.
Police Chief Sam Dotson told reporters that he doesn’t think the suspects were hit by gunfire, though one suspect taken into custody had a hand injury, according to KSDK.
Police told KMOV that one shot was fired in the restaurant during the robbery, but no one was struck by it.
The second suspect, who was reported to be at large on Wednesday night, was described as black male in his 20s, wearing a coat over a green hoodie.
Chief Dotson briefing media on robbery at Taco Bell, 3501 S. Grand https://t.co/LyRYSaO66D— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) December 15, 2016
