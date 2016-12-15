Betsey Bruce set to retire, Friday is her last day at KTVI

Betsey Bruce served the St. Louis area for almost 46 years as a television journalist. Now, she’s getting ready to retire. Her last day at KTVI will be on Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
In her reporter biography, Bruce said she started working at KTVI, a Fox affiliate in 1989 and covered weekend news and consumer stories for Contact 2. Previously, Bruce had also reported local news for KMOX-TV, now known as KMOV.
One KTVI reporter and anchor took to Facebook to share his feelings on Bruce’s departure.
“I honestly can’t tell you how deeply I feel this: dismal will be the coming days when I walk into our newsroom and Betsey Bruce is not there,” KTVI’s Andy Banker wrote. “She’s always been what the news should be. She’s ALWAYS put the story first.”
Viewers can see Bruce one last time on KTVI when she makes a scheduled appearance at 8:40 a.m. Friday, the Post-Dispatch reported.
