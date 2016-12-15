Metro-east woman allegedly steals car from gas station. But she doesn’t get far.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection to a car that had been reported stolen from a Fairview Heights gas station on Tuesday night
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday charged the suspect, identified as Kacey L. Rivoire, with burglary and unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Police said they were called out to MotoMart at 6114 N. Illinois St. at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a stolen red Pontiac car. Officers searched the area, and within moments, police said they found the car going northbound on North Illinois Street. The driver, who was later identified as Rivoire, saw police and was observed driving and stopping behind a business north of the gas station. She was taken into custody without incident.
Bail for Rivoire, of Collinsville, was set at $50,000. Police said in a news release Thursday that Rivoire remained in the county jail.
Comments