Metro-east man tied up, beaten. Police looking for two suspects.

Jerseyville Police said Thursday that they had one person in custody, but were still looking for two people believed to be responsible for tying a man up and beating him with a baseball bat.
Police on Thursday identified the two suspects at large as Kaitlyn N. Robinson and Brian D. Hodge, who may be armed and known to wear a bulletproof vest, police noted. Both are 30-years-old.
A third suspect, Matthew K. Smith, 39, was in custody by Thursday.
Officers were called out after 4 a.m. Tuesday to a gas station where a 40-year-old man called for help. The man told authorities he had been tied up and beaten in an apartment located in the 200 block of South State Street in Jerseyville. He said he broke free when the suspects were in the process of moving him to another location outside the apartment. Police said the man was seen by at least one witness in an oncoming vehicle on South State Street.
The man told police that he continued to run until he reached a gas station. Police said his hands were still tied when he escaped. He was initially taken to Jersey Community Hospital and then transferred to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Police said he was being treated for head and body injuries.
Jerseyville Police said they identified three suspects. One suspect, Smith, was in custody and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
Hodge and Robinson were both wanted out of Jersey County on Thursday for the same charges. Police said Robinson lives at the address where the incident happened early Tuesday. Neither had been located by Thursday afternoon.
The police department said it’s also looking for a vehicle owned by the man who was beaten. The vehicle was described as a 2002 white Ford truck with “SPORT” on the side of it. Police said the last known license plates on the truck was Illinois registration 1948691B.
The investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding Hodge’s or Robinson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jerseyville Police Department at 618-498-2131 or their local law enforcement agency.
