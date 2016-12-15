Belleville woman wins vacation from Missouri Lottery

A Belleville woman will be able to go to paradise for a few days, courtesy of the Missouri Lottery.
Julie Altman had her name drawn in the Missouri Lottery’s second “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Yuletide Seaside” holiday promotion drawing.
Altman will get to select one of three seaside escape trip packages: a trip to Bora Bora, a private yacht adventure in the British Virgin Islands, or an island escape to Little Palm Island, Fla.
The final drawing in the promotion is scheduled for Jan. 12, and entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Jan.10.
Players can enter $10 worth of eligible Missouri Lottery Scratchers or Draw Game tickets in their free My Lottery account at molottery.com. Eligible Scratchers include all six current holiday-themed Scratchers, the Missouri Lottery said.
Eligible Draw Games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto, Show Me Cash, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Club Keno, must be purchased and entered into players’ My Lottery accounts during the promotional period of Oct. 17 to Jan. 10.
