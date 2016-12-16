St. Louis Blues exhibit has 21 game-worn jerseys owned by Sparta man

We are closing in fast on a big day this year — is your suckling pig ready? Look below for some ideas on how to spend your time, and just a little money, this weekend.
LGB at the library
The usually quiet big library in downtown St. Louis has a local fan’s help with its latest exhibit that showcases the history of the St. Louis Blues.
Alan Farris, an attorney in Sparta, was a wide-eyed 13-year-old boy at his first Blues game in March 1968.
“So you’re an impressionable age 13. And (the Blues) go to the Stanley Cup finals for three-straight years, and you get hooked on hockey,” Farris said, explaining why he had the memorabilia to donate to the exhibit.
Sometime in the 1980s, he bought a game-worn Blues jersey. He now has more than 50, and 21 of them will be on display as part of “50 Years of Blood, Sweat and Cheers” at the St. Louis Public Library, 1301 Olive Street, St. Louis.
The Blues and the library put out the call in September for items to donate for the exhibit. Amid the original dasher boards from the Arena and 60 game-used hockey sticks are Farris’ jerseys, once worn by Brian Sutter, Bob Plager, Brett Hull, Adam Oates and Al MacInnis.
“It’s really interesting how the older jerseys seem much smaller. Back in the 70s the guys weren’t as big as they are now, and you can tell,” Farris said.
He says the purchase of so many jerseys has been an investment. But the fan of nearly 50 years isn’t selling.
As big a fan of the Blues as Farris is, he has to give credit to his wife. “My wife, thank God, she ironed all the jerseys,” for the exhibit.
The collection of jerseys and other fan- and Blues-donated paraphernalia will be on display through March 4. It’s free. For more information, call 314-241-2288 or go to http://www.slpl.org/.
Go team, go
Edwardsville High School is set to be an extra cheerful place this weekend, with the EHS Cheerleading Booster Club hosting a regional competition.
The competition from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Edwardsville High School, 6161 Center Grove Road, is a state qualifier for the Illinois State Cheerleading Championship and will feature squads from the metro-east.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens (free for children under 2).
Take a hike
Temperatures could reach the 50s on Saturday before dropping to some of the coldest temperatures of the year Saturday night and Sunday with lows in the single digits.
Both days, Pere Marquette State Park is offering guided hikes of about 4.5 miles, so pick your preferred weather pattern and grab the right footwear. Hikers could see eagles and frozen waterfalls. The $12 trek starts at the Lodge’s lobby at 11 a.m., continues to Eagles Cliff and Lover’s Leap, and ends at about 2 p.m.
Register in advance online at http://www.starvedrocklodge.com/ or call 815-220-7386.
Santa at the Tower
Officials from the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower say they are especially grateful for a visitor this weekend, given his busy schedule.
“It’s really difficult to get Santa and Mrs. Claus away from the North Pole at this time of year,” Deanna Barnes, Hartford’s Projects Manager said in a news release. (Psst! Santa will also be at the Caseyville Moose Lodge from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and the Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday for a pancake breakfast.) Go here for more events.
The Mr. and Mrs. will be at the tower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and visits with the couple are free. Admission to the tower is $6 for adults, $5 for active military/veterans and adults 62 and over, $4 for children 12 and under and children 2 and under are free.
For more information, call (618) 251-9101 or go to www.ConfluenceTower.com.
Today is the day for ...
According to multiple sources on the infallible Internet, Sunday is “National Roast Suckling Pig Day.” It’s also Bake Cookies Day, and cookies bake much faster than the 20-minutes-a-pound that stuffed pig might take.
For the bakers and makers, try some cookie recipes from food editor Sue Boyle.
