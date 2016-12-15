O’Fallon businesses flunk underage alcohol compliance check

Eight businesses in St. Clair County failed an underage alcohol compliance check conducted by the Illinois Liquor Control Commission and the O’Fallon Police Department on Dec. 8. According to a news release from the state liquor control commission, no prior violators were retested for compliance.
According to the news release, the following businesses failed the compliance check:
▪ La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 1333 Central Park Dr., O’Fallon
▪ Vetta Sports, 590 Hartman Lane, O’Fallon
▪ Buffalo Wild Wings, 1424 Central Park Circle, O’Fallon
▪ Aldi, Inc., 1635 W. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon
▪ Texas Roadhouse, 1412 Central Park Circle, O’Fallon
▪ Knights of Columbus Council 592, 5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights
▪ Sam’s Club No. 8285, 1350 W. U.S. Highway 50, O’Fallon
▪ Fezziwigs Marketplace, LLC, 225 W. First St., O’Fallon
Thirty other businesses passed the compliance check by refusing to sell liquor to underage participants being used by the liquor control commission.
Agents with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission are conducting ongoing undercover and cooperative law enforcement operations. Underage participants are recruited from area high schools and colleges. Teams randomly visit liquor stores, restaurants and bars to check for ongoing compliance with state laws mandating no liquor be sold to people under 21 years of age.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments