Get ready for single-digit temps, chance of freezing rain this weekend

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Friday...Cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle. High in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.
Friday night...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and patchy freezing drizzle in the evening...Then areas of drizzle after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Low in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning...Then chance of freezing rain...Possibly mixed with rain and snow in the afternoon. High in the 40s. Temperature falling into the 20s. West wind around 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday night...Blustery. Much colder. Cloudy with snow likely...Possibly mixed with freezing rain in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow accumulation less than a half inch. Little or no ice accumulation. Low around 6. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Sunday...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. High around 14. Lowest wind chill readings of around 10 below in the morning. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Sunday night...Very cold. Clear. Low around 3.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 20s.
Monday night and Tuesday...Mostly clear. Low around 13. High around 40.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s.
Wednesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 40s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Low around 30.
Thursday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
