Police at Belleville school investigate report of someone ‘chasing’ students

5:01 Students' honest reactions to hearing they're appreciated Pause

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

1:48 McKendree Athletic Hall of Famer attends his final Bearcats basketball game

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle

1:49 Whisker Bones will treat your dog right

1:08 South Shore State Park at Carlyle Lake in extreme disrepair

2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000

2:01 The Centerfield Tavern to reopen with new owners

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked