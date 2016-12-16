Police at Belleville school investigate report of someone ‘chasing’ students

A school official said Friday morning that at least one student in the area of Abraham Lincoln Elementary School reported that a person chased her as she was walking to class.
Belleville 118 Superintendent Matt Klosterman said the elementary school did not go on lockdown, but Belleville police were investigating. Klosterman said all of the students at the school are “safe and OK.”
Police arrived at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Belleville Friday morning after the report came in around 8 a.m.
“I know of one student for sure who got to Abraham Lincoln Elementary School and reported that an individual wearing a hoodie and a mask had chased her at least a portion of the way to school,” Klosterman said, adding that police talked to students and staff.
“All of our kids are OK,” he continued.
Klosterman said police had been talking to at least one individual by 8:30 a.m. who may have possibly been involved.
At least three police cars were seen parked in the school parking lot early in the day. Police cars were also parked in front of a residence on Royal Heights Road, north of the school property, which also includes West Junior High School.
Police were seen leaving the school property close to 9:15 a.m.
