Firefighter with Down syndrome

The Queen of Hearts raffle at American Legion Post 110 in Nashville will continue next week after the Queen of Hearts again went unpicked Wednesday night. The winner of next week’s drawing will have a 1-in-5 chance of drawing the Queen of Hearts.
Warren Barty, a 1965 McKendree University alumnus and member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, was honored Wednesday before the men's basketball game in Lebanon, Illinois. Now in hospice care, Barty's last wish was to attend one more Bearcats basketball game.
McKendree University Director of Athletics Chuck Brueggemann talks about the school honoring alum Warren Barty, a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, prior to Wednesday's men's basketball game in Lebanon, Illinois.
A murder suspect's bail was revoked after allegations that she convinced an older man to sell off investments to post her bail, then planned to kill him and steal his money. She remains in custody, pending trial on the 2015 murder of a Collinsville man.
O'Fallon VFW Post 805 recently honored three first responders with awards: Bradley White, a lieutenant with the O’Fallon Fire Department; Tim McClain, a paramedic with O’Fallon EMS; and William Barlock, a detective with the O’Fallon Police Department. O'Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook praised Barlock's commitment to his community.
Christmas is going to be merrier for many metro-east children thanks to the O’Fallon-Shiloh Emergency Medical Services, according to local Toys For Tots coordinator Ray Adams. He picked up more than 630 toys on Friday, Dec. 9.