Prenzler nominates GOP chair as Madison County treasurer

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler has nominated the county’s Republican Party chairman to succeed him as treasurer, 11 days after another person was named interim treasurer.
Prenzler announced Thursday evening that he has nominated recently-elected county board member Chris Slusser as his successor to the treasurer’s office. Slusser, R-Wood River, was elected in November and sworn in 11 days ago in the county board’s controversial reorganization meeting.
At that same meeting, Prenzler nominated deputy treasurer Candance Gilstrap as interim treasurer. She was approved by the county board and sworn in at that meeting.
The reorganization meeting was controversial because Prenzler chose to hand the gavel to Steve Adler, a former county board member and nominee for one of the department head positions Prenzler is replacing. But the state’s attorney’s office and Illinois Attorney General’s office have advised that only the county chairman or chairman pro tem can conduct a meeting of the county board, and thus recommended that the business conducted at that meeting be voted again, including swearing in the new board members. Prenzler declined to do so, stating that he believes that meeting was legal.
Slusser has worked for the past four years as a commercial real estate asset manager with RLP Management, and has previously worked as chief financial officer for ROI Realty Partners and as an investment adviser, according to a statement issued by Prenzler.
Slusser previously served on the county board from 2008 to 2012. According to Prenzler, Slusser voted against every property tax increase and introduced measures to reduce taxes.
“I believe Chris has the integrity and background necessary to safeguard the taxpayer’s money,” Prenzler said. “I’ve known Chris the past 10 years, plus he has experience in county government.”
Slusser said he has always been interested in the treasurer’s office. “I’m excited about this chapter and the fact I am able to serve not only my district, but all the taxpayers of Madison County,” he said.
Slusser has a bachelor’s degree in speech communication with a minor in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is currently chairman of the Madison County Republican Party.
Prenzler said he plans to nominate Chrissy Dutton of Bethalto to Slusser’s seat on the County Board.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
