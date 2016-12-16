Winter weather advisory issued; warming centers open in metro-east

Stay indoors if you can because temperatures this weekend may reach the single digits.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on its Facebook page on Friday a list of buildings that are designated as warming centers in the county for anyone in need. The agency said those centers were currently in operation.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory on Friday for the greater St. Louis area, including the metro-east. The advisory was in effect until 6 p.m. Friday due to freezing drizzle that may create slippery ice on roads, bridges, overpasses and sidewalks.
The following warming centers were opened:
▪ Trinity Church, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville. Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ Belleville Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
▪ Illinois Rehab Services, 601 High St., Belleville. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Belleville Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 12-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ Salvation Army, 20 Glory Place, Belleville. Open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
▪ Cahokia Library, 140 Cahokia Park, Cahokia. Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Cahokia Senior Center, 140 Cahokia Park, Cahokia. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Dr., East St. Louis. Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday.
▪ East St. Louis Library, 5300 State St., East St. Louis. Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Leslie Bates Davis House, 1274 N. 37th St., East St. Louis. Open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Salvation Army, 616 N. 16th St., East St. Louis. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Centreville Township, 4831 Bond Ave., East St. Louis. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed 12-1 p.m.
▪ Fairmont City Library, 2870 N. 44th St., Fairmont City. Open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Caseyville Township, 10001 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Fairview Library, 10017 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Lebanon Library, 314 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market, Mascoutah. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
▪ O’Fallon Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Several warming centers are also available in Madison County, Clinton County, Jersey County, Monroe County and Randolph County.
For more information or to find more warming centers in Illinois and Missouri, visit 211helps.org or dial 211 to speak to a call center specialist.
