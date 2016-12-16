Federal court officials honor East St. Louis football team

The state champion East St. Louis High School football team was honored by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois on Friday.
Team members were welcomed to the district courthouse in East St. Louis for a reception for their 14-0 season, which included a 26-13 victory over Plainfield North in the Class 7A state championship game in Champaign on Nov. 26 that gave the school its eighth state title.
“The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois and its affiliated agencies today proudly recognized the extraordinary accomplishment of the East St. Louis Flyers football team in their undefeated 2016 season which culminated in them being crowned Class 7A state champions,” said Chief Judge Michael J. Reagan in a news release.
The team was honored with a reception in Reagan’s courtroom as Reagan and others commended the players on their achievements. Each player received a certificate from the court. A pizza lunch was held in a jury assembly room.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald G. Wilkerson, an East St. Louis High School graduate, said, “We are proud of the East St. Louis football team, and we know that this is only the first of many great things to come for them.”
“This was a great opportunity to highlight a championship season by the Flyers football team and an example of something really positive in the community in East St. Louis,” U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a news release. “Thanks to Judge Reagan and the district court for hosting this event, and congratulations to all of the players. Everybody at the U.S. Attorney’s office is proud of their achievement.”
Other speakers included Judge Laura K. Grandy from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court as well as representatives from the U.S. Probation Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
