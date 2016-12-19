Pure 111 Medical Aesthetics opens in O'Fallon

An O'Fallon, Illinois, mobile home was damaged late Sunday morning when a man living there try to warm the pipes under the home with some type of torch, fire department officials said. There were no injuries.
Angela Veninga talks about the events surrounding the shooting death of her 13-year-old son, Clayton, 3 1/2 years ago on a Granite City street. LaRoyce McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder in Clayton’s shooting death.
Collinsville, Illinois, Middle School Principal Kim Jackson and other Collinsville Unit 10 School District teachers filmed students' reactions as the educators told them that they motivate the adults to come to work every day in an anti-bullying movement.
The Queen of Hearts raffle at American Legion Post 110 in Nashville will continue next week after the Queen of Hearts again went unpicked Wednesday night. Alec Daily, 27, from Maui, Hawaii, was the person who traveled the furthest to enter the raffle. He was in town visiting his girlfriend, Kayla Revermann, 26, of Breese.