Winter weather advisory in effect; more freezing drizzle is possible

The metro-east is under a winter weather advisory, which was to remain in effect until midnight Saturday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today...Cloudy. Widespread drizzle and areas of freezing drizzle in the morning...Then areas of freezing drizzle and chance of snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. A light glazing expected. High in the mid to upper 30s. Temperature falling into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.
Tonight...Blustery. Much colder. Snow likely. Patchy fog through the night. Snow accumulation less than one inch. Low around 7. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Sunday...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. High around 12. Lowest wind chill readings of around 10 below in the morning. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Sunday night...Very cold. Clear. Low around 1. North wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Monday...Sunny. High in the mid 20s. Light wind in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night...Clear. Low around 13.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High around 40.
Tuesday night and Wednesday...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 20s. High in the mid 40s.
Wednesday night and Thursday...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. High around 40.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 20s.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 40s.
