NTSB says pilot error to blame in Gutzler family plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board says pilot error was to blame in a plane crash that killed four people from Southern Illinois in western Kentucky.
The NTSB released its final report Friday on the 2015 crash near Kuttawa, Ky., in which 7-year-old girl Sailor Gutzler of Nashville was the lone survivor. The girl suffered a broken wrist and walked a mile to get help in near-freezing temperatures.
The report says the pilot failed to properly set the left engine fuel selector which led to fuel starvation and a loss of power to both engines.
The crash killed pilot Marty Gutzler; his wife, Kimberly; their daughter Piper; and her cousin, Sierra Wilder. The couple's daughter, Sailor, survived the crash. The family was from Nashville.
After Sailor survived the crash, she walked about a mile in near-freezing temperatures to seek help, ending up at the home of a 71-year-old man. As she walked for help through dark woods and sticker bushes, she wore only a T-shirt, shorts, one sock, and no shoes.
Marty Gutzler was flying the family back from a trip to Key West when the crash happened. The plane was a Piper PA-34.
Sailor’s ordeal received national attention, including coverage on the Today Show.
She later was placed under the legal guardianship of her adult half-sister.
