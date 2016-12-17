Emergency crews report roadways again becoming icy; one killed in interstate crash

Ready for Round 2?
Police and emergency officials were reporting Saturday afternoon that roadways were again becoming icy.
And Illinois State Police reported that troopers in the metro-east were handling a fatal crash in the area of Interstate 270 and Insterstate 255.
State Police said the driver of an SUV slid through the center median and crashed head-on into a pickup. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of the drivers, along with other details of the crash, were not immediately available.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported that ice was starting to form on vehicles and on roadways in the Belleville, Caseyville, Freeburg and Troy areas. Vehicles were starting to go into ditches.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reported roadways were starting to freeze over.
The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory was in place until midnight Saturday. The freezing drizzle was expected to change to snow during the early evening hours.
About a half-inch of snow was expected to accumulate along with a glaze of ice, the weather service said. Winds were expected to reach 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Police departments across the metro-east were encouraging motorists to use caution or avoid travel.
Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. urged people to stay home on Saturday afternoon and evening.
“The probability of having a crash is high with more freezing rain coming. You dont want to be getting quotes on your car next week and spending unnecessary money this close to Christmas when it can be prevented by staying inside, unless you have to leave,” Dye said.
The St. Clair County Highway Department was planning to have truck crews out all night.
