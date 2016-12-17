Vacant structure is total loss after Friday fire

A vacant double-wide modular home is a total loss after a fire on Friday evening, the Northwest St. Clair Fire County Fire Protection District said.
Crews were called about 9:40 p.m. to Pine and 11th Street in an unincorporated area near Belleville. Firefighters saw the structure was engulfed when they arrived, said Fire Chief Chester Borkowski.
Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses. Signal Hill assisted at the scene, Borkowski said.
Getting to the scene and working during the call was made more difficult because of Friday’s icy conditions, Borkowski said.
Borkowski said there were reports of people squatting in the structure, and they may have had a warming fire going on inside. However, a cause of the fire was undetermined as of Saturday, and no one was hurt.
