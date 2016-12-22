Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

O'Fallon police host an annual Breakfast With Santa event at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School the weekend before Christmas for community members, their kids and grandkids, free of charge. The event organizers accept cash and food donations for the O'Fallon Food Pantry.
Belleville police and fire crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Golf Course Drive near the Orchards subdivision.
An O'Fallon, Illinois, mobile home was damaged late Sunday morning when a man living there try to warm the pipes under the home with some type of torch, fire department officials said. There were no injuries.