Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

Melanie Stith founded Elisha's Cove to provide respite services for families with children who have special needs.
Derik Holtmann dholtmann@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

O'Fallon police host an annual Breakfast With Santa event at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School the weekend before Christmas for community members, their kids and grandkids, free of charge. The event organizers accept cash and food donations for the O'Fallon Food Pantry.

Metro-East News

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Belleville

Belleville police and fire crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash with injuries, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Green Mount Road and Golf Course Drive near the Orchards subdivision.

Editor's Choice Videos