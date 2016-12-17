Fire at Chevys restaurant in O'Fallon

Fire crews responded to Chevys Fresh Mex in O'Fallon on Saturday night after a neon sign shorted out, leading to a smell similar to burning wood.
Mother talks about losing son

Angela Veninga talks about the events surrounding the shooting death of her 13-year-old son, Clayton, 3 1/2 years ago on a Granite City street. LaRoyce McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder in Clayton’s shooting death.

O'Fallon VFW honors hard work, dedication of first responders

O'Fallon VFW Post 805 recently honored three first responders with awards: Bradley White, a lieutenant with the O’Fallon Fire Department; Tim McClain, a paramedic with O’Fallon EMS; and William Barlock, a detective with the O’Fallon Police Department. O'Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook praised Barlock's commitment to his community.

