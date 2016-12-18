It’s going to be dangerously cold in the metro-east on Sunday

Rain, sleet and snow have been replaced throughout the metro-east by bitterly cold temperatures on Sunday morning. At 6:30 a.m., it was 9 degrees in Belleville, with a wind chill of minus 14 degrees and clear skies. The high is expected to be 16 degrees, with a windchill of 1 degree.
The city of Belleville reported an “Extreme Cold Weather Alert” overnight. The city’s website lists one warming site for Sunday, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at Trinity United Church of Christ, 47 N. Douglas Ave. The church is open but will not have services Sunday morning.
According to the United Way site, the Collinsville Public Library is also a warming site from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The library is at 408 W. Main St. in Collinsville.
At 6 a.m., IDOT was reporting delays around the state, but the metro-east area highways are mostly in the “green zone” of being cleared. The Illinois Department of Transportation does report several areas with patches of ice and snow and urges drivers to use extra caution.
