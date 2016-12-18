You’ve got a new place to go if you get sick

The new MedExpress location opens on Wednesday at 1711 W. U.S. 50 in O’Fallon.
This is MedExpress’ sixth location in Illinois.
The center will offer walk-in treatment for everyday illness and injury, as well as on-site X-rays, IVs, labs, minor surgery, stitches and treatment for broken bones, sprains and strains, the company said.
MedExpress centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointments necessary, and also offer basic wellness and prevention services such as physicals, immunizations and tobacco cessation counseling, the company said.
As part of their opening, the center plans to offer free flu shots to patients 9 and older from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3, except on Christmas day.
Pharmacy closes
Ashmann’s Pharmacy at 209 E. Main St. in Collinsville closed its doors after 55 years in business.
The owner, Lenny Locus, has decided to retire.
“It is time for him to move on,” Ashmann’s stated on social media in early December.
All prescriptions at Ashmann’s were transferred to the Walgreens at 401 Beltline Road.
Switching places
Two Edwardsville businesses, across the street from each other are planning to trade places.
Afterwards Books at 454 E. Vandalia St., and Bailey’s Cakes at 441 E. Vandalia St. plan to switch locations in the coming weeks.
The move is scheduled to take place Jan. 7, said Afterwards Books Owner LuAnn Locke.
Locke said the last day Afterwards is scheduled to be open before the move is Dec. 23. She said she plans to open at the new location on Jan. 14.
The two businesses have the same landlord who is planning to sell the properties, Locke said.
Locke said the 441 E. Vandalia St. location is more affordable to her.
This will be Locke’s fourth location in seven years.
“We decided to bite the bullet and buy a building,” Locke said.
The owner of Bailey’s Cakes was unavailable for comment.
Truck business’ new location
The A & E Truck Center is moving to a new location.
On Jan. 3, the business is planning to be at 7610 Chase Lane in Centerville, at the intersection of Illinois 15 and Illinois 157, according to its Facebook page.
A & E Truck Center is currently at 1518 Helen St. in Swansea.
The business performs repairs on light, medium and heavy duty trucks as well as other vehicles.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
