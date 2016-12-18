20-year-old woman is victim of fatal weather-related crash

The victim of a Madison County traffic crash was identified on Sunday as a 20-year-old from Alton.
Rebecca Morgan was behind the wheel of her 2002 Isuzu sport utility vehicle headed north on Interstate 255 near Pontoon Beach when she hit a slick spot and left the roadway, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr.
GUESTBOOK: Offer your condolences to the family of Rebecca Morgan
The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday. The highway was shut down following the accident.
Morgan crossed the median and struck a northbound 2017 Dodge Ram pick up headed south on Interstate 255. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Dye said.
His condition Sunday was no immediately known.
Dye said weather conditions were bad Saturday but calls for service slowed after 8 p.m. He credited driver with heeding warnings about road conditions and staying off highways.
Beth Hundsdorfer: 618-239-2570, @bhundsdorfer
Comments