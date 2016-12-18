These were some of the biggest stories from last week

Here’s some of the biggest news from the metro-east last week:
These fans still care about Darius Miles, despite his bankruptcy
The former East St. Louis basketball star and NBA player saw many of his belongings go on the auction block.
The Queen of Hearts wasn’t drawn in Nashville, so the money will keep growing
More than 6,000 players took a shot at almost $270,000, but there was no winner. That means if a lucky person draws the queen this week, they could win at least $325,000.
He’s 14 and has one arm — and he just bowled a perfect game
Jordan Peacock, an O’Fallon freshman, rolled a 300 to achieve what most bowlers never will.
Some Granite City steelworkers get good news from U.S. Steel
More than 200 jobs are set to return as part of the Granite City Works operation is scheduled to begin operating again in mid-February, U.S. Steel said in a news release.
Icy commute just the start of a wild weather weekend in metro-east
A light drizzle turned roads into ice rinks ahead of a brutally cold stretch as winter arrives in the region.
