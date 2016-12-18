These were some of the biggest stories from last week

0:36 Fire at Chevys restaurant in O'Fallon Pause

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

1:24 Spending birthday money on Black Friday

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles