Man using blow torch to warm pipes catches mobile home on fire

An effort to warm pipes under a mobile home resulted in a fire and smoke damage Sunday morning.
The O’Fallon Fire Department tended the fire at 789 Scott-Troy Road in Lebanon on Sunday. Chief Brent Saunders said there were no injuries and the fire was extinguished fairly quickly.
The department was called at 9:56 a.m. The home’s occupant told officials that he was trying to warm up the pipes using a blow torch.
“It’s maybe not always a good idea,” Saunders said of using any type of open flame near a home. He says pipes are susceptible to freezing under homes that are open underneath, such as mobile homes, but said preventative measures such as using heat tape or extra insulation is preferred.
The mobile home suffered some fire and smoke damage. Utilities have been turned off, Saunders said, so the two occupants are temporarily displaced.
Nearby structures were unaffected, and there were no injuries.
Saunders said the fire department was able to keep the hoses open so that they were usable and did not freeze; the temperature was below 10 degrees on Sunday morning.
The fire chief had not directly spoken with the homeowner on Sunday morning, and said there would be an investigation.
Lebanon and Troy fire departments assisted at the fire.
