Workweek temps to moderate. What’s the Christmas Day outlook?

A low of 2 degrees is expected Monday morning but you can look forward to highs in the 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
And the Christmas Day forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow with a high near 38. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Here is the latest from the National Weather Service:
Tonight...Very cold. Clear. Low around 2. Light wind.
Monday...Sunny. High in the mid 20s. Light wind in the morning becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night...Clear. Low around 14. South wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday...Sunny. High around 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 20s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 30.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High around 40.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s.
Friday...Partly cloudy. High in the upper 40s.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Low in the lower 30s.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain...Possibly mixed with snow. High in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Low in the upper 20s.
Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow... Possibly mixed with rain. High in the upper 30s.
