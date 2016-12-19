Popular metro-east restaurant reopens after fire

Ruby Tuesday has reopened its popular metro-east location, two months after a fire damaged the Fairview Heights restaurant.
The restaurant, located at 6565 N. Illinois St., was heavily damaged as a result of an attic fire on Oct. 14. Since then, the restaurant has been temporarily closed, but a sign outside it this weekend announced it had reopened.
Construction continues on the front end of the restaurant, which was damaged in the fire. Large sheets of plywood are in place near the reopened entrance doors, while work continues on a new roof structure above the front of the building.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m, according to its website.
