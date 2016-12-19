Freezing temperatures to stick around. Here’s where you can stay warm.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing Monday night, but several places in the metro-east have been designated as temporary heating shelters.
United Way 2-1-1 has a coverage map showing warming sites open in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Randolph, Monroe and other surrounding counties. The website says these warming sites are normally open when the temperature is 15 degrees or under. Anyone who is looking to visit one of the sites is asked to call ahead of time to ensure it’s available.
According to the National Weather Service, Monday may see a high of 21 and a low of 12 by nightfall.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency listed places that are currently operating as warming sites in St. Clair County:
▪ Trinity Church, 47 N. Douglas Ave., Belleville, 618-233-2941. Open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ Belleville Library, 121 E. Washington St., Belleville, 618-234-0441. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
▪ Illinois Rehab Services, 601 High St., Belleville, 618-235-5300. Open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Belleville Library, 3414 W. Main St., Belleville, 618-233-4366. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, 12-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
▪ Salvation Army, 20 Glory Place, Belleville, 618-235-7378. Open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday
▪ Cahokia Library, 140 Cahokia Park, Cahokia, 618-332-1491. Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Cahokia Senior Center, 140 Cahokia Park, Cahokia, 618-337-9515. Open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ City of East St. Louis, 301 River Park Dr., East St. Louis, 618-482-6700. Open 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday.
▪ East St. Louis Library, 5300 State St., East St. Louis, 618-397-0991. Open 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Leslie Bates Davis House, 1274 N. 37th St., East St. Louis, 618-271-2522. Open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Salvation Army, 616 N. 16th St., East St. Louis, 618-874-3136. Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Centreville Township, 4831 Bond Ave., East St. Louis, 618-874-1034. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed 12-1 p.m.
▪ Fairmont City Library, 2870 N. 44th St., Fairmont City, 618-482-3966. Open 12-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Caseyville Township, 10001 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights, 618-398-6248. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
▪ Fairview Library, 10017 Bunkum Rd., Fairview Heights, 618-489-2070. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday.
▪ Lebanon Library, 314 W. St. Louis St., Lebanon, 618-537-4504. Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ Leu Civic Center, 213 N. Market, Mascoutah, 618-566-2175. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
▪ O’Fallon Library, 120 Civic Plaza, O’Fallon, 618-632-3783. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information or to find more warming centers in Illinois and Missouri, visit 211helps.org or dial 211 to speak to a call-center specialist.
