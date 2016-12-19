Two seriously injured in rollover crash

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:48 Fire damages O'Fallon mobile home

0:36 A frigid morning in the metro-east

0:49 Vacant house explodes in Highland

0:24 Winter weather leads to crashes in metro-east

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:53 Fire at Ruby Tuesday in Fairview Heights

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle