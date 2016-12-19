Two seriously injured in rollover crash

Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday night in Caseyville, according to police.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of Bunkum Road, police said.
Caseyville Police Chief Frank Moore said the vehicle, a Chevy S-10, flipped multiple times, leaving a trail of debris. Two people were trapped inside the vehicle after the crash, the French Village Fire Department said. Moore said both were taken to separate St. Louis hospitals, one by ambulance and one by helicopter.
Police said it had appeared that the vehicle was speeding, but the cause of the crash was still under investigation by Monday afternoon.
The French Village Fire Department, Illinois State Police and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
