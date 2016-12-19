These are the people you can vote for in April

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:39 Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

0:49 Vacant house explodes in Highland

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:53 Fire at Ruby Tuesday in Fairview Heights

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

0:36 A frigid morning in the metro-east

1:16 Fatal crash south of Belleville