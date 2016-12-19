These are the people you can vote for in April

The filing period for candidates for local offices across the metro-east in the April 4 election ended at 5 p.m. Monday.
Hundreds of people filed beginning last Monday, Dec. 12, for openings that included municipal, school board and township offices
Here’s a roundup of candidates who filed for key municipal seats. A list of candidates for other offices will be published at a later date.
Belleville
▪ Mayor: Dallas Cook and Mark Eckert, incumbent
▪ City clerk: Libby Barbeau, Aunyé Mabry, and Jennifer Gain Meyer
▪ Treasurer: Dean Hardt, incumbent; and Ryan Moore
▪ Ward 1: Ken Kinsella, incumbent; Lillian Schneider
▪ Ward 2: Jane Pusa, incumbent
▪ Ward 3: Van “Scott” Ferguson and Kent Randle, incumbent
▪ Ward 4: Johnnie Anthony, incumbent
▪ Ward 5: Michael Hagberg, Michelle “Shelly” Schaefer and Suzanne Whitehead
▪ Ward 6: Mary G. Stiehl, Ryan J. Wamser and Bob White, incumbent
▪ Ward 7: Trent Galetti, incumbent; and Dennis Weygandt
▪ Ward 8: Roger Barfield and Patrick Spivey
Cahokia
▪ District 3: Jerry Nichols, incumbent; and Fallon Nolden.
▪ District 4: Christina Walker and Rhonda Wofford, incumbent.
▪ District 6: Quentin Askew, Gloria McCoy, and Phyllis Pearson, incumbent.
Caseyville
▪ Mayor: Leonard Black, incumbent; G.W. Scott and Ron Tamburello
▪ Clerk: Lola Cline and Lucille Skibinski
▪ Trustee, for three seats: Wally Abernathy, incumbent; Anthony Alvarez, Rick Casey, Kent Luebbers, Rob Watt and Brenda Williams, incumbent
Collinsville
▪ City Council, two seats open: Donna Green; Chris Huckins; David Jerome; Jeff Kypta, incumbent; and Nancy Moss, incumbent
Columbia
▪ Mayor: Kevin Hutchinson, incumbent
▪ City clerk: Wesley J. Hoeffen, incumbent
▪ Ward 1: James Agne, incumbent
▪ Ward 2: Mark Roessler, incumbent
▪ Ward 3: Eugene “Gene” J. Ebersohl
▪ Ward 4: Mary Ellen Niemietz, incumbent
East St. Louis
▪ City Council members, for two seats: June Hamilton Dean, incumbent; Robert Eastern III, incumbent; Derrick Maxwell Sr.; Roy A. Mickens; Charles Powell III and Lorena Riley
Edwardsville
▪ Mayor: Hal Patton, incumbent
▪ City clerk: Dennis W. McCracken, incumbent
▪ Ward 2: Jack Burns
▪ Ward 4: Jeanette Mallon, incumbent; and SJ Morrison
▪ Ward 6: Craig Louer, incumbent
Fairview Heights
▪ Ward 1: Tamara Crawford, Joshua M. Frawley and Corey Sudja
▪ Ward 2: Matthew Casper-Bassler, Ryan R. Vickers and John Vitale
▪ Ward 3: Pat Baeske, incumbent
▪ Ward 4: Patricia L. Peck, incumbent
▪ Ward 5: Denise Williams, incumbent
Freeburg
▪ Mayor: Seth Speiser, incumbent
▪ Village clerk: Jerry Menard, incumbent
▪ Trustee: Denise Albers, incumbent; Dean Pruett, incumbent; and Matt Trout, incumbent
Glen Carbon
▪ Mayor: Rob Jackstadt, incumbent; and Steven Slemer
▪ Village Clerk: None
▪ Trustees, for three seats: Walter Harris, Ben Maliszewski and Mary Beth Williams, incumbent
Granite City
▪ Mayor: Arthur Asadorian and Ed Hagnauer, incumbent
▪ City clerk: Judy Whitaker, incumbent
▪ City treasurer: Gail Valle, incumbent
▪ Ward 1: Brynn Kincheloe and Gerald Williams, incumbent
▪ Ward 2: Walmer William Schmidtke, incumbent
▪ Ward 3: Dan McDowell, incumbent; and Nick Raftopoulos
▪ Ward 4: Paul Jackstadt, incumbent
▪ Ward 5: Gregg Austin, Kim Benda
Highland
▪ Mayor: Joseph Michaelis, incumbent
▪ City Clerk: Barbara Bellm, incumbent
▪ City Treasurer: Dennis Foehner, incumbent
▪ City Council members, for two seats: Peggy Bellm, incumbent; and Rick Frey, incumbent
Maryville
▪ Mayor: Craig Short
▪ Trustees, for three open seats: Julie Clark, Chris Guy, Gary Kee and Ed Kostyshock, incumbent
Mascoutah
▪ Mayor: Gerald Daugherty, incumbent
▪ City Council members, for two open seats: Michael Baker, Walter “Wally” Battas, Davidss Bowden II, Richard Fuess II, Pat McMahan, incumbent.
(Note: The deadline to file in Mascoutah was Nov. 28. James Saffel Sr. had filed to run for council member, but was not certified to be on the ballot because he failed to file a receipt for his Statement of Economic Interest, said City Clerk Kari Haas.)
Millstadt
▪ Mayor: Michael Todd, incumbent
▪ Clerk: Christine Pipik, incumbent
▪ Trustees, for three open seats: Michael French, incumbent; Al Lehr, incumbent; and Mark Todd, incumbent;
O’Fallon
▪ Mayor: Phil Goodwin and Herb Roach
▪ City clerk: Jude J. Hopper, Sr., and Jerry Mouser
▪ Treasurer: David Hursey, incumbent
▪ Ward 1: Ross Rosenberg and Dennis Muyleart
▪ Ward 2: Jerry Albrecht, incumbent; and Mark Riley
▪ Ward 3: Matthew Gilreath, incumbent; and Vern Malare
▪ Ward 4: Lisa Harley, Nathan Hubbard and Mark Morton
▪ Ward 5 (Four-year term): Courtney Marsh, incumbent
▪ Ward 5 (Two-year term): Chris Hursey, incumbent; and Andrew Lopinot
▪ Ward 6: Ray Holden, incumbent
▪ Ward 7: Jon S. Burgmann, Thomas Mitchell, Robert Murray and Dan Witt
Shiloh
▪ Mayor: Jerry Northway and Jim Vernier, incumbent
▪ Trustees, for three seats: Kenny Bouas, Mark Herrmann, Tina Warchol, incumbent; and Robert Weilmuenster, incumbent
Swansea
▪ Mayor: Michael W. Leopold and Kenneth S. Mueller, incumbent
▪ Village clerk: Lauren O’Neill, incumbent; and Tracy Dahm Thieken
▪ Village treasurer: John M. Walter
▪ Trustees, for three seats: Frank Bell; John Deckard; Daniel P. Guest; Albert Hampton; Matthew R. Lanter, incumbent; Richard “Rocky” McDonald; Jeff Parker; and Brian L. Wells, incumbent
Troy
▪ Mayor: Allen Adomite, incumbent; Ralph Clemings; John “Jack” Haggard
▪ Treasurer: David Roady, incumbent
▪ Clerk: Jamie Myers, incumbent; Kristine Scovill
▪ Alderman Ward 1: Matt Thompson
▪ Alderman Ward 2: Sam Italiano, incumbent
▪ Alderman Ward 3: James Daniel and James DeCarli, incumbent
▪ Alderman Ward 4: Tim Greenfield, incumbent; and Nathan Henderson
Waterloo
▪ Ward 1: Russell Thomas, incumbent
▪ Ward 2: James Trantham and Emily Whelan
▪ Ward 3: Kyle Buettner
▪ Ward 4: Russell Row Jr.
