Scott Air Force Base ready to celebrate its centennial

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

1:02 Signs of optimism at Granite City steel mill

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

0:36 Fire at Chevys restaurant in O'Fallon

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

0:48 Fire damages O'Fallon mobile home

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle