Scott Air Force Base ready to celebrate its centennial

A centennial kick-off, which is the start of a year-long celebration of Scott Air Foce Base’s 100th anniversary, is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 at Scott Event Center.
The event is open to the public. Refreshments will be available and music will be provided by the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America Starlifter. A program will begin at 3:15 p.m. with comments from 37th Air Mobility Wing commander Col. Laura Lenderman. There will be a proclamation from Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner that will designate 2017 as the “Year of Scott Air Force Base.” A fireworks display will be lit from the end of the flightline ramp closest to the Shiloh Gate. The show can be viewed from the Event Center or anywhere near Warrior Park.
Specialty coins and memorabilia will be available for purchase.
The kick-off event is one of several planned for the year. The largest public gathering is set for June 10-11 for an airshow and an open house that will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
For more information about the centennial celebration, visit the Scott Air Force Base website.
