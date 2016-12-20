Warmer temperatures ahead in forecast; will we see rain Christmas day?

A full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Tuesday...Sunny. High around 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 20s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Warmer. Mostly sunny. High in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the upper 20s. West wind around 10 mph.
Thursday...Partly cloudy. High around 40. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 20s.
Friday...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. High in the lower 40s.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow...Possibly mixed with rain. Low in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain... Possibly mixed with snow. High in the mid 40s.
Saturday night...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Low in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Christmas Day...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High around 60.
Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Low in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. High in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the 30s in the afternoon.
