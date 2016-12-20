Distracted driving is extra risky during the holidays

1:41 A behind the scenes look at Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate's peppermint bark Pause

0:58 Belleville mayor and other candidates petition for election

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

0:12 Aftermath of Highland house explosion

0:49 Vacant house explodes in Highland