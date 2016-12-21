Metro-East News

Looks like a wet, not white, Christmas is headed our way

Here’s the forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service, including a forecast that calls for a slight chance of snow before the weekend, changing to rain in the outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday ... Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north in the afternoon.

Thursday night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Light and variable wind.

Friday ... A slight chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then a chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday night ... A chance of rain or freezing rain before midnight, then a slight chance of freezing rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday ... A slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 7 a.m. and noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Christmas Day ... A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 58.

Sunday night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday ... Sunny, with a high near 41.

