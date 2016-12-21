Man flees from police on front of semi, is killed by another truck on I-70

Authorities are investigating the strange case of a man who reportedly clung to the front of a semi-tractor trailer for seven miles as he eluded police, then jumped from the semi before being killed when he was hit by another big rig on westbound Interstate 70 near Warrenton, Mo.
The highway was closed but then reopened after the bizarre case unfolded Tuesday night, according to Fox2 News.
The man has been identified as Darryl Boyle, 20, of O’Fallon, Mo., according to KSDK and other media companies in St. Louis.
The chase unfolded as the man fled from police about 5:30 p.m., jumping on the hood of a semi on I-70. Police caught up to the semi and then man then ran into the woods. Police continued the chase on foot and the man ran back onto I-70 where he was hit by another semi, according to KMOV news.
It was not immediately clear why the man was fleeing from police in the first place. The investigation continues.
