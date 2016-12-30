Fundraising effort underway for nonprofit that helps teens

Organizers of the ISH/ISHA Project Academy, which started in 1991, are looking to raise money to renovate the former reading room next to the Conqueror’s Christian Center in Belleville, with plans of making it the headquarters of the nonprofit organization. Rev. John Curry said there's about $25,000 worth of work to be done, which includes adding computers, furniture, television, as well as new dry wall and a new roof. Curry has started a Go Fund Me Page to raise the money.