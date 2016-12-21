Dupo native survives more than 80 hours trapped in ditch

A Belleville family has an extra reason to be thankful this holiday season after two Illinois Department of Transportation workers noticed an SUV buried deep in a ditch off Illinois 156 just east of Illinois 159 near Richland Creek and Probst Road on Friday, according to a story by the Waterloo Republic-Times.
Inside that car was Dupo native Christopher Belfield, 28. He had not been seen since early Tuesday, Dec. 13. Using GPS technology, it was determined that Belfield had been stuck in the ditch for more than 80 hours.
He was saved just before noon on Friday, Dec. 16 by IDOT workers Dennis Hepp and Joe Braun. The men found the SUV standing on its end and it was partially submerged in water.
Belfield’s brother, Joe, told the newspaper that his brother had a broken back, swelling on his brain and frostbite. Christopher Belfield was transported to a St. Louis hospital where his right leg was amputated below the knee. The paper reported that the swelling on his brain is going down, and he is now able to respond to family.
