Holiday forecast: Hope Santa has an umbrella. And isn’t dressed too warmly.

The day-by-day forecast through the holiday weekend, with showers expected to arrive when Santa Claus does overnight Christmas Eve.
There’s a chance of snow on Friday, but that will be mixed with rain and there’s no accumulation expected.
The breakdown:
Thursday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 40. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: A chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow likely between noon and 1pm, then rain likely after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday night: Rain likely before midnight, then a slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Christmas Day: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Comments